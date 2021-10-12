Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $627.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $646.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.32.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

