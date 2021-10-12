Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 1,644.4% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SLVTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,181. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.67.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.