SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SILV shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.81.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

