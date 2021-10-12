Silvergate Capital (SI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $159.99 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.83. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $1,465,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silvergate Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Silvergate Capital worth $33,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SI. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

