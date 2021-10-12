Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Shares Down 0.8%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.10. 3,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

