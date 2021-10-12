SingularityNET Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.65 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 7% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $320.46 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00218073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00094325 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

