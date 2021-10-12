Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.84. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.69. 6,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,851. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.