SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SJMHY opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. SJM has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Get SJM alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.