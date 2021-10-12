SkyHub Coin (SHB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $437.00

SkyHub Coin (CURRENCY:SHB) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, SkyHub Coin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. SkyHub Coin has a total market cap of $41,932.48 and $437.00 worth of SkyHub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkyHub Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SkyHub Coin

SHB uses the hashing algorithm. SkyHub Coin’s total supply is 643,413 coins. The official website for SkyHub Coin is skyhubcoin.com . SkyHub Coin’s official Twitter account is @Skyhubcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SkyHub is a blockchain-powered marketplace of services for the online booking industry. SkyHub project’s unique business model is designed to bridge the gap between online travel agency and a traditional travel agency by creating a trusted platform with a bustling ecosystem of active and satisfied users and by providing a convenient online booking capability, as well as a 24/7 support in multiple countries and in multiple languages. SkyHub platform will act as an intermediary and escrow agent by leveraging company owned and operated contact centers located worldwide. Travelers around the world can find and book their perfect trip on the website, mobile, and tablet apps. SkyHub’s payment system is designed to provide easy, instantaneous, secure, payment options. “

Buying and Selling SkyHub Coin

