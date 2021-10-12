Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $159.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,887. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

