SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a growth of 3,769.2% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SLGWF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 147,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,486. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. SLANG Worldwide has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.58.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

