SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.23. 41,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,710,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

