SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 114,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of SM Energy worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

SM Energy stock opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $32.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.