Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Update

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 6,366.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,387,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCNA stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Smart Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Smart Cannabis Company Profile

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

