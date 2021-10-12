Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Update

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 6,366.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,387,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SCNA stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Smart Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Smart Cannabis Company Profile
