SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.55 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.43.

NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. 915,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 141.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,140. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

