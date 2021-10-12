SmartCash Hits Market Capitalization of $8.05 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $8.05 million and $325,237.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,310.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.34 or 0.06041351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00297562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $576.93 or 0.01006676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00090501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.00475764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.00375994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00293556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

