SmartMesh Reaches Market Cap of $3.44 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $71,212.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00044210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00219269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00095105 BTC.

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

