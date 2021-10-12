Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $160.18 million and approximately $303.48 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00044336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00219989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00095075 BTC.

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

