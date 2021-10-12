Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $13.66. Snap One shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 324 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPO. Truist began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

