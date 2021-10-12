SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE: SNC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/29/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00.

9/27/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada.

9/24/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$40.50 to C$44.00.

8/20/2021 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its “outpeform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

SNC traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.62. 303,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,992. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.04. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

