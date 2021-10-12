Snowball Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $119,859.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00060297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00122231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,009.07 or 1.00249191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.26 or 0.06193424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 16,728,004 coins and its circulating supply is 8,703,064 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

