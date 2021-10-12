SnowSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,121.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.53 or 0.00026048 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $14,121.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00060425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00122996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00077762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,682.49 or 0.99821767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.69 or 0.06223677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.