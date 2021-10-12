Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 671,795 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

