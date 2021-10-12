Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.57

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $6.79. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 61,692 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 24.77%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $168,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Socket Mobile by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Socket Mobile by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Socket Mobile by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Socket Mobile by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

