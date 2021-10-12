Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SDXAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

