Solanium Price Tops $2.18 on Exchanges (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Solanium has a market capitalization of $109.07 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00003959 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Solanium has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,631.03 or 0.99156597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.87 or 0.06259784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

