Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $450,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 107,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,936. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 3.93. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.