Sora Validator Token (VAL) Tops One Day Volume of $248,249.00

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Sora Validator Token has a market capitalization of $345,891.13 and approximately $248,249.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,751.46 or 0.99966886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00059448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001163 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001819 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.42 or 0.00497430 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Profile

Sora Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,617 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

