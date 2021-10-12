Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading 34.3% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE)’s stock price traded up 34.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.35. 94,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 24,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of C$30.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 855.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.56.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

