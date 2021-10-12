South32 (LON:S32) Sets New 1-Year High at $198.80

South32 Limited (LON:S32) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198.80 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 198.80 ($2.60), with a volume of 365312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.20 ($2.52).

S32 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on South32 from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The stock has a market cap of £9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.79%.

In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

About South32 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

