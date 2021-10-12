Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 419,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Southwestern Energy worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,546 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,997 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,966,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

SWN opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

