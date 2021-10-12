SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) is Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF makes up about 2.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

