SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 209,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.