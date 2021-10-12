SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.31

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.31 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 184361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,925,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,775 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,539,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,279,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 598,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,640,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

