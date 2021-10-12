SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Holdings Lowered by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220,781 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

