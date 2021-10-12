SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,902. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

