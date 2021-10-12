SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.