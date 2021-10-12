SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 968,055 shares.The stock last traded at $490.73 and had previously closed at $487.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $492.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.57.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.