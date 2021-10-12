SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 237,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

NYSEARCA ULST remained flat at $$40.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,901. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46.

