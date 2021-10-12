Spectre.ai Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0146 on Top Exchanges (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $358,699.56 and approximately $83.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00216858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00093938 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

SXUT is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

