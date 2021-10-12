SPINDLE Achieves Market Capitalization of $538,496.23 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $538,496.23 and $682.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,065.52 or 1.00211371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00059958 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.00319072 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00551223 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00221717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.