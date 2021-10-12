Splintershards Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $117.66 million and $5.37 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splintershards has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072154 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000171 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,812,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.