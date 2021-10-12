Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $127.47 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00063663 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,812,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

