Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.37% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.