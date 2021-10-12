Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires 28,662 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,662 shares during the quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.65% of Jack Creek Investment worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 87.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 32,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,589. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

