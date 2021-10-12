Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $386,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCR remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 153,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,611. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

