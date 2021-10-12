Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 6.08% of Slam at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of SLAM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.