Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 199,100 TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.26% of TPG RE Finance Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $983.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.96. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -69.06%.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

