Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRONU. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth approximately $15,276,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth approximately $10,050,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth approximately $5,276,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth approximately $3,525,000.

TRONU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 31,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

