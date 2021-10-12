Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 234,672 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.22% of FTAC Hera Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,556,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,500,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,037,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,750,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,854,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HERA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

